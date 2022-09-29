Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 61.1% in September

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
