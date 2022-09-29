Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZION opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after buying an additional 596,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.