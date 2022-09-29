Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

