Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

