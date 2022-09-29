Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the August 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zovio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 126.8% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zovio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Zovio has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 144.02% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

