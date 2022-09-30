11,800 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIO by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 902,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Down 10.1 %

NIO stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

