1,429 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $164.81 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

