3,269 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BeiGene by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

