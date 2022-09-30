8,939 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.