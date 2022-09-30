AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

