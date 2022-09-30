Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$15.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.9 %
ASTL stock opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.53 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.53 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Read More
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.