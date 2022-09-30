Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$15.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

ASTL stock opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.53 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.53 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

