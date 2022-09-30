Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.