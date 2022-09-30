Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,683 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $160,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

