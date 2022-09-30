Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,980.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 116,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 110,714 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,932.6% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 228,377 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

