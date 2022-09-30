Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,128.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

