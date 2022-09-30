Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

