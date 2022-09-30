AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AMERCO by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Down 0.9 %

UHAL stock opened at $508.74 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

