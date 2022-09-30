American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.08

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

