Angus Geddes Buys 201,514 Shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes bought 201,514 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$170,279.33 ($119,076.45).
Angus Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Angus Geddes bought 100,100 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$85,085.00 ($59,500.00).
- On Thursday, September 1st, Angus Geddes sold 350,009 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$308,007.92 ($215,390.15).
