Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.6 %

BUD opened at $45.44 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

