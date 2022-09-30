Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $344,647,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 348,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 131,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 444,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 4.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.