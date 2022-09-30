Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

