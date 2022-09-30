Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.81.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.