Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $189.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.81.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

