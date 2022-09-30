Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 278,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

