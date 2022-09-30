Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

