Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.41 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.