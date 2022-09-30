Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of AWI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

