Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

