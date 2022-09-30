Asset Dedication LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $180.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

