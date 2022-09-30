Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,000.00 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,994.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.70. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Articles

