AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

