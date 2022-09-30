Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 354,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 443,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

