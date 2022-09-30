AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

AutoNation stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

