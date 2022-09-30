AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $239.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Colliers Securities to $239.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

