Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,537,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.