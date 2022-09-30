Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Avient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Avient by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Avient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

