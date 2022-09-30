Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $199.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

