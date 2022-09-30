Ballast Inc. Purchases 11,452 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,160.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

