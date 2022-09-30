Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target Increased to $6.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.20 to $6.70 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

BSBR stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

