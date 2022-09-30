Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.27

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 80295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

