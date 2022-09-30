Baugh & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.02. The company has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

