BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

BCE opened at $42.86 on Thursday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

