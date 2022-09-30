Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,743,000 after buying an additional 489,194 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.41 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

