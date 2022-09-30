BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho Sells 8,242 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,686,073.99.

Shares of BB opened at C$6.59 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -16.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

