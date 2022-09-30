BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

GOOGL stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.96 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.