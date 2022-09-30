Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $234.41 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

