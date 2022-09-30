Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

