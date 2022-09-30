Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $227.53 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.13 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

