Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

